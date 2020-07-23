Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors 24hr maintenance pool air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance

5404 Fieldstone Dr Available 08/10/20 3/2.5 in Cobblestone Landing! - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in the gated Cobblestone landing community. The ground floor boasts wood laminate floors, living and dining room, open kitchen with pantry and breakfast bar, half bath downstairs. All the bedrooms are upstairs with carpet flooring, washer and dryer included, The community features include pool, gate and lawn care. This home is minutes to I4, easy access to Tampa or Orlando. This home is available for immediate occupancy.



An additional $75 HOA application fee and $200 security deposit must be paid upon approval with our company



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4571839)