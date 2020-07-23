All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

5404 Fieldstone Dr

5404 Fieldstone Drive · (863) 333-5161
Location

5404 Fieldstone Drive, Lakeland, FL 33809
Cobblestone Landing Townhomes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5404 Fieldstone Dr · Avail. Aug 10

$1,275

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1302 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
5404 Fieldstone Dr Available 08/10/20 3/2.5 in Cobblestone Landing! - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in the gated Cobblestone landing community. The ground floor boasts wood laminate floors, living and dining room, open kitchen with pantry and breakfast bar, half bath downstairs. All the bedrooms are upstairs with carpet flooring, washer and dryer included, The community features include pool, gate and lawn care. This home is minutes to I4, easy access to Tampa or Orlando. This home is available for immediate occupancy.

An additional $75 HOA application fee and $200 security deposit must be paid upon approval with our company

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4571839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5404 Fieldstone Dr have any available units?
5404 Fieldstone Dr has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5404 Fieldstone Dr have?
Some of 5404 Fieldstone Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5404 Fieldstone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5404 Fieldstone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5404 Fieldstone Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5404 Fieldstone Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 5404 Fieldstone Dr offer parking?
No, 5404 Fieldstone Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5404 Fieldstone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5404 Fieldstone Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5404 Fieldstone Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5404 Fieldstone Dr has a pool.
Does 5404 Fieldstone Dr have accessible units?
No, 5404 Fieldstone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5404 Fieldstone Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5404 Fieldstone Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
