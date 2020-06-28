All apartments in Lakeland
521 Kansas Ave
521 Kansas Ave

521 South Kansas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

521 South Kansas Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33815
Westgate

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home. Laminate flooring thru out. Great location near public Transist and Shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Kansas Ave have any available units?
521 Kansas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 Kansas Ave have?
Some of 521 Kansas Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Kansas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
521 Kansas Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Kansas Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 Kansas Ave is pet friendly.
Does 521 Kansas Ave offer parking?
No, 521 Kansas Ave does not offer parking.
Does 521 Kansas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 Kansas Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Kansas Ave have a pool?
No, 521 Kansas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 521 Kansas Ave have accessible units?
No, 521 Kansas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Kansas Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 Kansas Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
