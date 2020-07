Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

CUTE 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath cottage updated with laminate flooring, fresh paint, newer kitchen cabinetry, and indoor laundry. This home has a large lot that would accommodate a large shed or a place to keep all of your toys. The property does have a vacant adjoining lot that the owner of the property will be looking to build upon at a later date. Adorable house at an awesome rate! This one won't last long.