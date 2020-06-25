459 ENCLAVE PLACE

Amenities

GATED ENCLAVE GROUND FLOOR UNIT overlooking Grasslands golf course. Kitchen and baths recently remodeled to include granite countertops and stainless appliances. Living area has wood look tile thru out except for 2 bedrooms. This unit also has Den/Study with double French doors. Enjoy the serenity of the screen enclosed lanai/patio overlooking the course. Includes water, sewer, basic CATV and exterior pest control. Convenient to Polk Parkway, Lakeside Village's dining and shopping venues, downtown Lakeland and medical facilities. Gated maintenance free Grasslands style! See Grasslands membership for costs associated with golf- pool- tennis-clubhouse.