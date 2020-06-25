All apartments in Lakeland
459 ENCLAVE PLACE

459 Enclave Drive
Location

459 Enclave Drive, Lakeland, FL 33803
Grasslands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
GATED ENCLAVE GROUND FLOOR UNIT overlooking Grasslands golf course. Kitchen and baths recently remodeled to include granite countertops and stainless appliances. Living area has wood look tile thru out except for 2 bedrooms. This unit also has Den/Study with double French doors. Enjoy the serenity of the screen enclosed lanai/patio overlooking the course. Includes water, sewer, basic CATV and exterior pest control. Convenient to Polk Parkway, Lakeside Village's dining and shopping venues, downtown Lakeland and medical facilities. Gated maintenance free Grasslands style! See Grasslands membership for costs associated with golf- pool- tennis-clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 459 ENCLAVE PLACE have any available units?
459 ENCLAVE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 459 ENCLAVE PLACE have?
Some of 459 ENCLAVE PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 459 ENCLAVE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
459 ENCLAVE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 ENCLAVE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 459 ENCLAVE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 459 ENCLAVE PLACE offer parking?
No, 459 ENCLAVE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 459 ENCLAVE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 459 ENCLAVE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 ENCLAVE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 459 ENCLAVE PLACE has a pool.
Does 459 ENCLAVE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 459 ENCLAVE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 459 ENCLAVE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 459 ENCLAVE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
