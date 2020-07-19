All apartments in Lakeland
Lakeland, FL
450
450

450 Miami Street · No Longer Available
Lakeland
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

450 Miami Street, Lakeland, FL 33805
Swannanoa

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful, clean, remodeled and well maintained 2/2 apartment in a nice community at a great location with the following:
- 24 hours security
- Assigned parking right in front of the unit
- Washer and drier inside the apartment
- The whole AC unit is less than 1 year old
- A Tank less water heater was recently installed (Energy efficient)
- Granite Kitchen Countertops
- Big Walk-In Closet at the Master bedroom
- Pool and Jacuzzi
APARTMENT WILL BE PAINTED ALL WHITE INCLUDING CEILING, DOORS AND BASEBOARDS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 have any available units?
450 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 have?
Some of 450's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 currently offering any rent specials?
450 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 pet-friendly?
No, 450 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 450 offer parking?
Yes, 450 offers parking.
Does 450 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 have a pool?
Yes, 450 has a pool.
Does 450 have accessible units?
No, 450 does not have accessible units.
Does 450 have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 does not have units with dishwashers.
