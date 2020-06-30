4240 Summer Landing Drive Apt 102

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool tennis court volleyball court

RENT RECENTLY REDUCED! MOVE IN SPECIAL! Schedule Showing today - Spacious 2bd/2ba condo - Will not last long! - MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $500 RENTAL CREDIT FOR AN APPROVED APPLICATION BEFORE MARCH 15,2020



To Schedule a Self-Guide Showing of 4240 Summer Landing Drive Apt102 Lakeland FL 33810, click (or copy and paste) the following link:



https://showmojo.com/l/a521ee60e8



Ground floor unit in Summer Landing Condominiums located close to I-4 in North Lakeland. Enjoy some outdoor living space with a screened enclosed patio. This unit has two spacious bedrooms and two baths, huge walk-in closets. laundry room with washer/dryer

The living room is open with a sliding door and that leads into a patio. Large Dining area. Kitchen has great lighting. Tile floors throughout except bedrooms which have carpet.

Community amenities include: pool, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, sand volleyball court, and more.

Close to shopping, restaurants, and quick access to I-4, 30 mins to Disney without dealing with daily Orlando traffic.



Email Christy@Rentworkspm.com or call 813-693-2479 with questions.



***Separate pet/animal applications/fees apply*** 35lb weight limit



(RLNE5319358)