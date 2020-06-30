All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 4240 Summer Landing Drive Apt 102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
4240 Summer Landing Drive Apt 102
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:45 AM

4240 Summer Landing Drive Apt 102

4240 Summer Landing Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4240 Summer Landing Drive, Lakeland, FL 33810

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
RENT RECENTLY REDUCED! MOVE IN SPECIAL! Schedule Showing today - Spacious 2bd/2ba condo - Will not last long! - MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $500 RENTAL CREDIT FOR AN APPROVED APPLICATION BEFORE MARCH 15,2020

To Schedule a Self-Guide Showing of 4240 Summer Landing Drive Apt102 Lakeland FL 33810, click (or copy and paste) the following link:

https://showmojo.com/l/a521ee60e8

Ground floor unit in Summer Landing Condominiums located close to I-4 in North Lakeland. Enjoy some outdoor living space with a screened enclosed patio. This unit has two spacious bedrooms and two baths, huge walk-in closets. laundry room with washer/dryer
The living room is open with a sliding door and that leads into a patio. Large Dining area. Kitchen has great lighting. Tile floors throughout except bedrooms which have carpet.
Community amenities include: pool, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, sand volleyball court, and more.
Close to shopping, restaurants, and quick access to I-4, 30 mins to Disney without dealing with daily Orlando traffic.

Email Christy@Rentworkspm.com or call 813-693-2479 with questions.

***Separate pet/animal applications/fees apply*** 35lb weight limit

(RLNE5319358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4240 Summer Landing Drive Apt 102 have any available units?
4240 Summer Landing Drive Apt 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4240 Summer Landing Drive Apt 102 have?
Some of 4240 Summer Landing Drive Apt 102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4240 Summer Landing Drive Apt 102 currently offering any rent specials?
4240 Summer Landing Drive Apt 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4240 Summer Landing Drive Apt 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4240 Summer Landing Drive Apt 102 is pet friendly.
Does 4240 Summer Landing Drive Apt 102 offer parking?
No, 4240 Summer Landing Drive Apt 102 does not offer parking.
Does 4240 Summer Landing Drive Apt 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4240 Summer Landing Drive Apt 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4240 Summer Landing Drive Apt 102 have a pool?
Yes, 4240 Summer Landing Drive Apt 102 has a pool.
Does 4240 Summer Landing Drive Apt 102 have accessible units?
No, 4240 Summer Landing Drive Apt 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 4240 Summer Landing Drive Apt 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4240 Summer Landing Drive Apt 102 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymLakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Four Corners

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus