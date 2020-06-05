All apartments in Lakeland
412 KERNEYWOOD STREET
412 KERNEYWOOD STREET

412 Kerneywood Street · No Longer Available
Location

412 Kerneywood Street, Lakeland, FL 33803
Lake Hollingsworth

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Central Lakeland, Four Bedroom Two Bath Home Close to Lake Hollingsworth, Dixieland and Downtown Lakeland. Live among Lakeland's Historical Area in a home built in 2016. The open floor plan provides opportunity for entertaining and family gatherings. The family room has a vaulted ceiling and opens into the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has granite counters, stone backsplash and dark stain cabinetry. The cook in the family will love the large kitchen island. The master bath has separate vanities and a walk in shower. There are 2 walk in closets off the master bath. Easy assess to South Florida Ave, Polk Parkway, Restaurants, Medical and Shopping. Lawncare Included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 KERNEYWOOD STREET have any available units?
412 KERNEYWOOD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 KERNEYWOOD STREET have?
Some of 412 KERNEYWOOD STREET's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 KERNEYWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
412 KERNEYWOOD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 KERNEYWOOD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 412 KERNEYWOOD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 412 KERNEYWOOD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 412 KERNEYWOOD STREET offers parking.
Does 412 KERNEYWOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 KERNEYWOOD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 KERNEYWOOD STREET have a pool?
No, 412 KERNEYWOOD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 412 KERNEYWOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 412 KERNEYWOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 412 KERNEYWOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 KERNEYWOOD STREET has units with dishwashers.

