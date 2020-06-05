412 KERNEYWOOD STREET

Amenities

Central Lakeland, Four Bedroom Two Bath Home Close to Lake Hollingsworth, Dixieland and Downtown Lakeland. Live among Lakeland's Historical Area in a home built in 2016. The open floor plan provides opportunity for entertaining and family gatherings. The family room has a vaulted ceiling and opens into the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has granite counters, stone backsplash and dark stain cabinetry. The cook in the family will love the large kitchen island. The master bath has separate vanities and a walk in shower. There are 2 walk in closets off the master bath. Easy assess to South Florida Ave, Polk Parkway, Restaurants, Medical and Shopping. Lawncare Included!