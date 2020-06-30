Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 3824 Haverhill Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
3824 Haverhill Dr
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:09 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3824 Haverhill Dr
3824 Haverhill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3824 Haverhill Drive, Lakeland, FL 33810
Hampton Hills South
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4/3 bath home is located in Hampton Hills. Large living area with a triple split plan. Fenced yard. Owner will consider pet. Available soon!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3824 Haverhill Dr have any available units?
3824 Haverhill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakeland, FL
.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lakeland Rent Report
.
Is 3824 Haverhill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3824 Haverhill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3824 Haverhill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3824 Haverhill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3824 Haverhill Dr offer parking?
No, 3824 Haverhill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3824 Haverhill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3824 Haverhill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3824 Haverhill Dr have a pool?
No, 3824 Haverhill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3824 Haverhill Dr have accessible units?
No, 3824 Haverhill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3824 Haverhill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3824 Haverhill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3824 Haverhill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3824 Haverhill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810
Similar Pages
Lakeland 1 Bedrooms
Lakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with Gym
Lakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Riverview, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Winter Park, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FL
Maitland, FL
Plant City, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Four Corners
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College
Rollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus