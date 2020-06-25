3417 BARLEY COURT

Amenities

Bridgefield at Oakbridge on 2/3 of an acre in a private cul-de-sac and it just gets better from there. This 3 bedroom 3 ½ bath custom with tile roof and 42 X 12 lap pool has a lot to offer. Come thru the custom front door to a bright open living room and dining room showcasing 12 foot tall ceilings. The living room has a wall of 8 foot tall sliders that open and pocket out of sight for a full visual of the pool and lush tropical landscaping. The windows and doors throughout the home are treated nicely with custom plantation shutters and the 3 bedrooms each have their own private “en-suite” bath. An additional half bath for guests is located nicely to insure bedroom privacy when the guests arrive. The owner’s suite is located nicely away from the activity areas, is very spacious and opens to the oversized lanai pool area. Special features include two custom walk-in closets, large walk-in shower and jetted tub. The kitchen opens to the family room and is well equipped with double ovens, Bosch dishwasher and induction cooktop. The climate control for this home is multi-zoned for efficiency and comfort and the tile roof provides both beauty and long term piece of mind. Another nice feature is a large laundry room with a floor drain to avert the water leak surprises that can happen when we least expect it. Close to shopping, dining, medical and easy access to POLK PARKWAY. INCLUDES ALL LAWN and POOL CARE! NO APPLICATION FEE. BEWARE!!!-We DO NOT advertise on Craigs List!