All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 3417 BARLEY COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
3417 BARLEY COURT
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

3417 BARLEY COURT

3417 Barley Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3417 Barley Court, Lakeland, FL 33803

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Bridgefield at Oakbridge on 2/3 of an acre in a private cul-de-sac and it just gets better from there. This 3 bedroom 3 ½ bath custom with tile roof and 42 X 12 lap pool has a lot to offer. Come thru the custom front door to a bright open living room and dining room showcasing 12 foot tall ceilings. The living room has a wall of 8 foot tall sliders that open and pocket out of sight for a full visual of the pool and lush tropical landscaping. The windows and doors throughout the home are treated nicely with custom plantation shutters and the 3 bedrooms each have their own private “en-suite” bath. An additional half bath for guests is located nicely to insure bedroom privacy when the guests arrive. The owner’s suite is located nicely away from the activity areas, is very spacious and opens to the oversized lanai pool area. Special features include two custom walk-in closets, large walk-in shower and jetted tub. The kitchen opens to the family room and is well equipped with double ovens, Bosch dishwasher and induction cooktop. The climate control for this home is multi-zoned for efficiency and comfort and the tile roof provides both beauty and long term piece of mind. Another nice feature is a large laundry room with a floor drain to avert the water leak surprises that can happen when we least expect it. Close to shopping, dining, medical and easy access to POLK PARKWAY. INCLUDES ALL LAWN and POOL CARE! NO APPLICATION FEE. BEWARE!!!-We DO NOT advertise on Craigs List!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3417 BARLEY COURT have any available units?
3417 BARLEY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3417 BARLEY COURT have?
Some of 3417 BARLEY COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3417 BARLEY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3417 BARLEY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3417 BARLEY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3417 BARLEY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 3417 BARLEY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3417 BARLEY COURT offers parking.
Does 3417 BARLEY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3417 BARLEY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3417 BARLEY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 3417 BARLEY COURT has a pool.
Does 3417 BARLEY COURT have accessible units?
No, 3417 BARLEY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3417 BARLEY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3417 BARLEY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymLakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Four Corners

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus