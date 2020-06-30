All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

3366 Kilmer Dr.

3366 Kilmer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3366 Kilmer Drive, Lakeland, FL 33803
Lake Somerset

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cable included
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
2 bed / 2.5 bath Townhouse on the Lake - Nice townhouse on the lake. This 2 story, 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse is in the Somerset community that is centrally located off of Edgewood and New Jersey. Freshly painted inside. The kitchen has been remodeled and has new appliances. The bedrooms are upstairs and each has their own private bathroom. This home also has a 2 car garage and a small courtyard. The Somerset community has a community pool for your leisure. Easy access to Polk Parkway.

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

(RLNE5557339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3366 Kilmer Dr. have any available units?
3366 Kilmer Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3366 Kilmer Dr. have?
Some of 3366 Kilmer Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3366 Kilmer Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3366 Kilmer Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3366 Kilmer Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3366 Kilmer Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3366 Kilmer Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3366 Kilmer Dr. offers parking.
Does 3366 Kilmer Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3366 Kilmer Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3366 Kilmer Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 3366 Kilmer Dr. has a pool.
Does 3366 Kilmer Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3366 Kilmer Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3366 Kilmer Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3366 Kilmer Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

