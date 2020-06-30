3366 Kilmer Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance cable included garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access

2 bed / 2.5 bath Townhouse on the Lake - Nice townhouse on the lake. This 2 story, 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse is in the Somerset community that is centrally located off of Edgewood and New Jersey. Freshly painted inside. The kitchen has been remodeled and has new appliances. The bedrooms are upstairs and each has their own private bathroom. This home also has a 2 car garage and a small courtyard. The Somerset community has a community pool for your leisure. Easy access to Polk Parkway.



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



(RLNE5557339)