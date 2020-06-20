3339 KILMER DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool internet access

Somerset Townhouses of Woodlake welcomes you to this oversized 4BR, 2-1/2BA two story condo boosting 1940SF. One of the largest in this subdivision. Just through the gated garden courtyard, enter the open concept lower level which includes the living room, dining room, kitchen with pass thru, and a bonus room basking in natural sunlight. Take a walk upstairs to the newly carpeted spacious bedrooms, soak the day away in your master bath. Or venture outside to enjoy the gorgeous and peaceful views of the lake. Every family member will enjoy the community pool and recreation area just a short walk away from your front door. Close to Polk Parkway and major throughways, making commuting a breeze. Rent is 1450.00 (includes basic cable and internet) plus $1500 security deposit; total move in cost are $2950.00. Application fee is $50.00 per adult.