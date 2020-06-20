All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:35 PM

3339 KILMER DRIVE

3339 Kilmer Drive · (863) 440-3283
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3339 Kilmer Drive, Lakeland, FL 33803
Lake Somerset

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1681 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
internet access
Somerset Townhouses of Woodlake welcomes you to this oversized 4BR, 2-1/2BA two story condo boosting 1940SF. One of the largest in this subdivision. Just through the gated garden courtyard, enter the open concept lower level which includes the living room, dining room, kitchen with pass thru, and a bonus room basking in natural sunlight. Take a walk upstairs to the newly carpeted spacious bedrooms, soak the day away in your master bath. Or venture outside to enjoy the gorgeous and peaceful views of the lake. Every family member will enjoy the community pool and recreation area just a short walk away from your front door. Close to Polk Parkway and major throughways, making commuting a breeze. Rent is 1450.00 (includes basic cable and internet) plus $1500 security deposit; total move in cost are $2950.00. Application fee is $50.00 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3339 KILMER DRIVE have any available units?
3339 KILMER DRIVE has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3339 KILMER DRIVE have?
Some of 3339 KILMER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3339 KILMER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3339 KILMER DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3339 KILMER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3339 KILMER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 3339 KILMER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3339 KILMER DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 3339 KILMER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3339 KILMER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3339 KILMER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3339 KILMER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3339 KILMER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3339 KILMER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3339 KILMER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3339 KILMER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
