204 Sylvia Circle

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters 24hr maintenance garage air conditioning

3 Bedroom 2 Bath in the heart of town - Cute 3/2 in the heart of town with everything close by on quiet cul de sac. Jump on the parkway in a minute! Pull into circular driveway or your 2 car garage with covered back patio area. Granite counter tops, tiled floors, wet bar, fireplace, fenced in backyard with plenty of room to entertain inside and outside. covered lanai.



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



(RLNE5423266)