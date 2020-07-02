1918 HERITAGE ESTATES DR

Amenities

recently renovated pool hot tub game room media room bbq/grill

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Listing Agent: Ron Denney 863-660-3919 rondenney01@aol.com - GORGEOUS MEDITERRANEAN DESIGN! Former Parade of Homes Model, boasts large spacious rooms throughout and upgrades galore. The bold interior and the lanai / pool areas are perfect for entertaining. Starting with the kitchen you will be awed by the custom imported hardwood cabinetry, high-end appliances and functional layout that provides room for all the chefs in the family. Adjacent to the kitchen is the oversized family room complete with fully functioning wetbar.The incredible oversized master suite will accommodate even the largest of furnishings with plenty of room to spare and still leaves room for a quiet sitting area for relaxing. The spa-like master bathroom boasts beautiful hardwood vanities ensconced in their own private alcove, a full walk-in shower and jetted tub. Magnificent tile work in all bathrooms and throughout the home. Each secondary bedroom has its own private bathroom as does the bonus room upstairs which can be used as a bedroom/game room. The state of the art media room is everything you ever wanted and is ideal for hosting Superbowl parties or just a night at the movies. Formal areas are spacious and provide a dramatic view of the expansive pool/lanai area beyond which overlook a peaceful pond. Outside the summer kitchen will amaze with its professional grade built-in gas grill, cooking station, beverage refrigerator and bar sink. Entertain a large crowd and never be cramped in this luxurious home. NEVER WORRY AOUT POWER OUTAGES WITH YOUR NATURAL GAS GENERATOR.



