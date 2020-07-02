All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 1918 HERITAGE ESTATES DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
1918 HERITAGE ESTATES DR
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

1918 HERITAGE ESTATES DR

1918 Heritage Estates Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1918 Heritage Estates Drive, Lakeland, FL 33803
Grasslands

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
hot tub
game room
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Listing Agent: Ron Denney 863-660-3919 rondenney01@aol.com - GORGEOUS MEDITERRANEAN DESIGN! Former Parade of Homes Model, boasts large spacious rooms throughout and upgrades galore. The bold interior and the lanai / pool areas are perfect for entertaining. Starting with the kitchen you will be awed by the custom imported hardwood cabinetry, high-end appliances and functional layout that provides room for all the chefs in the family. Adjacent to the kitchen is the oversized family room complete with fully functioning wetbar.The incredible oversized master suite will accommodate even the largest of furnishings with plenty of room to spare and still leaves room for a quiet sitting area for relaxing. The spa-like master bathroom boasts beautiful hardwood vanities ensconced in their own private alcove, a full walk-in shower and jetted tub. Magnificent tile work in all bathrooms and throughout the home. Each secondary bedroom has its own private bathroom as does the bonus room upstairs which can be used as a bedroom/game room. The state of the art media room is everything you ever wanted and is ideal for hosting Superbowl parties or just a night at the movies. Formal areas are spacious and provide a dramatic view of the expansive pool/lanai area beyond which overlook a peaceful pond. Outside the summer kitchen will amaze with its professional grade built-in gas grill, cooking station, beverage refrigerator and bar sink. Entertain a large crowd and never be cramped in this luxurious home. NEVER WORRY AOUT POWER OUTAGES WITH YOUR NATURAL GAS GENERATOR.

(RLNE5143291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 HERITAGE ESTATES DR have any available units?
1918 HERITAGE ESTATES DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1918 HERITAGE ESTATES DR have?
Some of 1918 HERITAGE ESTATES DR's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 HERITAGE ESTATES DR currently offering any rent specials?
1918 HERITAGE ESTATES DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 HERITAGE ESTATES DR pet-friendly?
No, 1918 HERITAGE ESTATES DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 1918 HERITAGE ESTATES DR offer parking?
No, 1918 HERITAGE ESTATES DR does not offer parking.
Does 1918 HERITAGE ESTATES DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 HERITAGE ESTATES DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 HERITAGE ESTATES DR have a pool?
Yes, 1918 HERITAGE ESTATES DR has a pool.
Does 1918 HERITAGE ESTATES DR have accessible units?
No, 1918 HERITAGE ESTATES DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 HERITAGE ESTATES DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1918 HERITAGE ESTATES DR does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymLakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Four Corners

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus