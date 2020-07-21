1917 Sylvester Court, Lakeland, FL 33803 Lake Bentley
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
4 Bedroom Home - Pet Friendly - 4 Bedroom, 2 bath single family home with double car carport. Upgraded kitchen & bathrooms, screened sun-room, and utility shed. Fenced back yard & Pet friendly (breed restrictions apply).
(RLNE5407871)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1917 Sylvester Court have any available units?
1917 Sylvester Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1917 Sylvester Court have?
Some of 1917 Sylvester Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1917 Sylvester Court currently offering any rent specials?
1917 Sylvester Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 Sylvester Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1917 Sylvester Court is pet friendly.
Does 1917 Sylvester Court offer parking?
Yes, 1917 Sylvester Court offers parking.
Does 1917 Sylvester Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1917 Sylvester Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 Sylvester Court have a pool?
No, 1917 Sylvester Court does not have a pool.
Does 1917 Sylvester Court have accessible units?
No, 1917 Sylvester Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 Sylvester Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1917 Sylvester Court does not have units with dishwashers.