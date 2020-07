Amenities

in unit laundry carport air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Spacious 3BR, 1BA home with fenced back yard, carport, and long drive. Split floor plan, separate dining area, kitchen with breakfast bar, and washer/dryer included "as-is" in utility room. Rent is $1100/month, security deposit is $1200 and application fee is $50/adult. Call our office today for an appointment before it's gone.