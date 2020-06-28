All apartments in Lakeland
1839 SALEM ROAD

1839 Salem Road · No Longer Available
Location

1839 Salem Road, Lakeland, FL 33803
Lake Bentley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated, spacious, old world charm house located in central part of Lakeland on a quiet street.
Established neighborhood only minutes to Lake Hollingsworth, close to HWY 98 & Polk Pway, Florida Southern and Polk State Colleges & Southeastern University, walking distance to Publix Shopping Center.
Freshly painted house featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, large living room with a fire place, dining room, spacious eating kitchen.
Large fenced back yard, screened front porch, oversized garage 2+ car.
A new roof and new fence were installed in 2019, new electrical system, A/C, tile & laminate flooring. No carpets!
Move in requirements: 1st month rent + $1,275 security deposit. Application fee $45 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

