1839 SALEM ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Renovated, spacious, old world charm house located in central part of Lakeland on a quiet street.

Established neighborhood only minutes to Lake Hollingsworth, close to HWY 98 & Polk Pway, Florida Southern and Polk State Colleges & Southeastern University, walking distance to Publix Shopping Center.

Freshly painted house featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, large living room with a fire place, dining room, spacious eating kitchen.

Large fenced back yard, screened front porch, oversized garage 2+ car.

A new roof and new fence were installed in 2019, new electrical system, A/C, tile & laminate flooring. No carpets!

Move in requirements: 1st month rent + $1,275 security deposit. Application fee $45 per adult.