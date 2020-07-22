All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:09 AM

1409 Vassar Drive

1409 Vassar Drive · No Longer Available
Lakeland
Apartments with Gyms
Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pools
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Location

1409 Vassar Drive, Lakeland, FL 33810

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
ice maker
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
The home is a three bedroom two full baths* home with carport (*hall full bath and a bath with shower for the master bedroom). Slab and block construction. All electric (HVAC, water heater and appliances) with Lakeland City water. Close to malls and restaurants. Just minutes from I-4 for travel to Tampa (approx. 38 miles) or Clearwater Beach (approx. 58 miles) or Orlando (approx. 50 miles). The yard is mowed weekly during the summer and every 2 weeks or as needed in the winter. This mowing and yard maintenance is included in the rent. Needed touchup painting has been done and the carpets have been professionally cleaned. The home is unfurnished (pre-wired for Verizon FIOS cable TV, Internet and phone). The refrigerator is almost new (2016 purchased with working ice maker) and the windows and patio doors are energy saving, two pane, gas sealed type. The lease is $1150 per month ($50 discount if paid on or before 1st of each month). There is a performance deposit of $1000 plus first months rent due on signing the lease before moving in. No pets and no smoking allowed in home. Security system can be turned on by your security system service provider. Photograph along with phone number to schedule viewing available by reply to your email. If you decide you want to be considered for leasing the home after viewing you will need to complete an application/background check* at a cost of $35 per responsible (or $60 per responsibe responsibles if non-Florida resident for 2 years). (*Application/background check done by an independent Tampa, FL firm. They provide home owner with only a rating and recommendation. No privacy or financial information is given to home owner or anyone. Every responsible, 18 or older, living in home for more than 7 days must be on lease.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Vassar Drive have any available units?
1409 Vassar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1409 Vassar Drive have?
Some of 1409 Vassar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Vassar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Vassar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Vassar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1409 Vassar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 1409 Vassar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1409 Vassar Drive offers parking.
Does 1409 Vassar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Vassar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Vassar Drive have a pool?
No, 1409 Vassar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Vassar Drive have accessible units?
No, 1409 Vassar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Vassar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 Vassar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
