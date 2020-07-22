1409 Vassar Drive

Amenities

The home is a three bedroom two full baths* home with carport (*hall full bath and a bath with shower for the master bedroom). Slab and block construction. All electric (HVAC, water heater and appliances) with Lakeland City water. Close to malls and restaurants. Just minutes from I-4 for travel to Tampa (approx. 38 miles) or Clearwater Beach (approx. 58 miles) or Orlando (approx. 50 miles). The yard is mowed weekly during the summer and every 2 weeks or as needed in the winter. This mowing and yard maintenance is included in the rent. Needed touchup painting has been done and the carpets have been professionally cleaned. The home is unfurnished (pre-wired for Verizon FIOS cable TV, Internet and phone). The refrigerator is almost new (2016 purchased with working ice maker) and the windows and patio doors are energy saving, two pane, gas sealed type. The lease is $1150 per month ($50 discount if paid on or before 1st of each month). There is a performance deposit of $1000 plus first months rent due on signing the lease before moving in. No pets and no smoking allowed in home. Security system can be turned on by your security system service provider. Photograph along with phone number to schedule viewing available by reply to your email. If you decide you want to be considered for leasing the home after viewing you will need to complete an application/background check* at a cost of $35 per responsible (or $60 per responsibe responsibles if non-Florida resident for 2 years). (*Application/background check done by an independent Tampa, FL firm. They provide home owner with only a rating and recommendation. No privacy or financial information is given to home owner or anyone. Every responsible, 18 or older, living in home for more than 7 days must be on lease.)