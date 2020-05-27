1210 Monterey Way

Amenities

Large Remodeled Home Near Lakeland Hospital



NO LISTING AGENTS OR INVESTORS PLEASE. This home is being offered as a Lease Purchase which is perfect for someone that wants to buy a home but can not qualify for a traditional mortgage. Our homes are figured on 30 year mortgages at 5-7% interest rate. Buying a home from us is SIMPLE. When the banks say no, we can say YES. If you are just looking to rent this home is not for you. Bad credit is OK. PURCHASE PRICE: $199,000 MONTHLY: $1,640 DOWNPAYMENT: 5% of purchase price 100% of down payment comes off the purchase price & secures your exclusive right to buy the home for the above price anytime during your lease. DOWNPAYMENT ASSISTANCE: We accept borrowed funds for closing. You may also be eligible to withdraw from your pension or 401K. If you only have part of the down payment, we may accept the difference in additional monthly payments. This home features beautiful new floors, new kitchen appliances, & lots of space for a family. Do not wait as you will miss out on this amazing home.

