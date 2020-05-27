All apartments in Lakeland
1210 Monterey Way

1210 Monterey Way · No Longer Available
Location

1210 Monterey Way, Lakeland, FL 33805
Lakeshore

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Remodeled Home Near Lakeland Hospital - Property Id: 270858

NO LISTING AGENTS OR INVESTORS PLEASE. This home is being offered as a Lease Purchase which is perfect for someone that wants to buy a home but can not qualify for a traditional mortgage. Our homes are figured on 30 year mortgages at 5-7% interest rate. Buying a home from us is SIMPLE. When the banks say no, we can say YES. If you are just looking to rent this home is not for you. Bad credit is OK. PURCHASE PRICE: $199,000 MONTHLY: $1,640 DOWNPAYMENT: 5% of purchase price 100% of down payment comes off the purchase price & secures your exclusive right to buy the home for the above price anytime during your lease. DOWNPAYMENT ASSISTANCE: We accept borrowed funds for closing. You may also be eligible to withdraw from your pension or 401K. If you only have part of the down payment, we may accept the difference in additional monthly payments. This home features beautiful new floors, new kitchen appliances, & lots of space for a family. Do not wait as you will miss out on this amazing home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270858
Property Id 270858

(RLNE5742449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Monterey Way have any available units?
1210 Monterey Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 Monterey Way have?
Some of 1210 Monterey Way's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Monterey Way currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Monterey Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Monterey Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 Monterey Way is pet friendly.
Does 1210 Monterey Way offer parking?
No, 1210 Monterey Way does not offer parking.
Does 1210 Monterey Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 Monterey Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Monterey Way have a pool?
No, 1210 Monterey Way does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Monterey Way have accessible units?
No, 1210 Monterey Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Monterey Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 Monterey Way has units with dishwashers.

