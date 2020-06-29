All apartments in Lakeland
1035 Lexington St.

1035 Lexington Street
Location

1035 Lexington Street, Lakeland, FL 33801
Cumberland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
pet friendly
2/1 in Central Lakeland. Available 10/1! - Wonderful home in the historic Biltmore/Cumberland area of Lakeland, close to Florida Southern College. 1118 sq ft block home, with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Original wood floors were re-finished in 2014. The home was also re-painted, inside and out in 2018. The kitchen has been updated and has a ceramic tile floor, with plenty of cabinet space. Large family room leads to the formal dining room and bedrooms with arched entrances to both areas. French doors open from the dining room into a fantastically lit office/sunroom. Additional French doors lead from the office/sunroom to the backyard deck, overlooking a fenced and private yard. This home also has a separate block construction single car garage. Easy walking distance from Lake Hollingsworth and Lake Morton, and also close to downtown, and Lake Mirror.

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5163971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 Lexington St. have any available units?
1035 Lexington St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1035 Lexington St. have?
Some of 1035 Lexington St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1035 Lexington St. currently offering any rent specials?
1035 Lexington St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 Lexington St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1035 Lexington St. is pet friendly.
Does 1035 Lexington St. offer parking?
Yes, 1035 Lexington St. offers parking.
Does 1035 Lexington St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1035 Lexington St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 Lexington St. have a pool?
No, 1035 Lexington St. does not have a pool.
Does 1035 Lexington St. have accessible units?
No, 1035 Lexington St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 Lexington St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1035 Lexington St. does not have units with dishwashers.
