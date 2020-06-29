1035 Lexington St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage pet friendly

2/1 in Central Lakeland. Available 10/1! - Wonderful home in the historic Biltmore/Cumberland area of Lakeland, close to Florida Southern College. 1118 sq ft block home, with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Original wood floors were re-finished in 2014. The home was also re-painted, inside and out in 2018. The kitchen has been updated and has a ceramic tile floor, with plenty of cabinet space. Large family room leads to the formal dining room and bedrooms with arched entrances to both areas. French doors open from the dining room into a fantastically lit office/sunroom. Additional French doors lead from the office/sunroom to the backyard deck, overlooking a fenced and private yard. This home also has a separate block construction single car garage. Easy walking distance from Lake Hollingsworth and Lake Morton, and also close to downtown, and Lake Mirror.



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5163971)