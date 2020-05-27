All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 1026 LOWRY AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
1026 LOWRY AVENUE
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:58 AM

1026 LOWRY AVENUE

1026 Lowry Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1026 Lowry Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801
Crystal Lake

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome home! Come take a look at this beautiful 3/2.5 two-story house. Walk into a large living room. Huge dining room perfect for entertaining. Spacious Kitchen with lots of cabinet space. The half bath is downstairs perfect for guests. Large master with full master bath. Spacious rooms share a full bath upstairs. Yard is fully fenced. Short distance to shopping and entertainment. This one won't last. Make an appointment today! Pet deposit and Pet Fee Applies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 LOWRY AVENUE have any available units?
1026 LOWRY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1026 LOWRY AVENUE have?
Some of 1026 LOWRY AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 LOWRY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1026 LOWRY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 LOWRY AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1026 LOWRY AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1026 LOWRY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1026 LOWRY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1026 LOWRY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026 LOWRY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 LOWRY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1026 LOWRY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1026 LOWRY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1026 LOWRY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 LOWRY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1026 LOWRY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymLakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Four Corners

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus