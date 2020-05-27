1026 LOWRY AVENUE

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome home! Come take a look at this beautiful 3/2.5 two-story house. Walk into a large living room. Huge dining room perfect for entertaining. Spacious Kitchen with lots of cabinet space. The half bath is downstairs perfect for guests. Large master with full master bath. Spacious rooms share a full bath upstairs. Yard is fully fenced. Short distance to shopping and entertainment. This one won't last. Make an appointment today! Pet deposit and Pet Fee Applies.