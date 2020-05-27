1026 Lowry Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801 Crystal Lake
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome home! Come take a look at this beautiful 3/2.5 two-story house. Walk into a large living room. Huge dining room perfect for entertaining. Spacious Kitchen with lots of cabinet space. The half bath is downstairs perfect for guests. Large master with full master bath. Spacious rooms share a full bath upstairs. Yard is fully fenced. Short distance to shopping and entertainment. This one won't last. Make an appointment today! Pet deposit and Pet Fee Applies.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1026 LOWRY AVENUE have any available units?
1026 LOWRY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1026 LOWRY AVENUE have?
Some of 1026 LOWRY AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 LOWRY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1026 LOWRY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 LOWRY AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1026 LOWRY AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1026 LOWRY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1026 LOWRY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1026 LOWRY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026 LOWRY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 LOWRY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1026 LOWRY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1026 LOWRY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1026 LOWRY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 LOWRY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1026 LOWRY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
