1017 W Greenwood St.

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Across from Lake Hunter - NO PETS This is a beautiful home located on W Greenwood Rd just across the street from Lake Hunter. This home is a 3 bedroom & 2 bath home with a detached garage.
Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee
If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.
Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE1925093)