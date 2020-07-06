1017 W Greenwood St.

Amenities

w/d hookup 24hr maintenance garage air conditioning

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Across from Lake Hunter - NO PETS This is a beautiful home located on W Greenwood Rd just across the street from Lake Hunter. This home is a 3 bedroom & 2 bath home with a detached garage.



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1925093)