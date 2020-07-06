All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

1017 W Greenwood St.

1017 West Greenwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

1017 West Greenwood Street, Lakeland, FL 33815
Lake Hunter Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Across from Lake Hunter - NO PETS This is a beautiful home located on W Greenwood Rd just across the street from Lake Hunter. This home is a 3 bedroom & 2 bath home with a detached garage.

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1925093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 W Greenwood St. have any available units?
1017 W Greenwood St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 W Greenwood St. have?
Some of 1017 W Greenwood St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 W Greenwood St. currently offering any rent specials?
1017 W Greenwood St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 W Greenwood St. pet-friendly?
No, 1017 W Greenwood St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 1017 W Greenwood St. offer parking?
Yes, 1017 W Greenwood St. offers parking.
Does 1017 W Greenwood St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 W Greenwood St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 W Greenwood St. have a pool?
No, 1017 W Greenwood St. does not have a pool.
Does 1017 W Greenwood St. have accessible units?
No, 1017 W Greenwood St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 W Greenwood St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 W Greenwood St. does not have units with dishwashers.

