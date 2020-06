Amenities

parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming, cozy, 360 sq. ft., single family home in nice residential area, east of U.S. 1. Right in the heart of ''Trendy Downtown Lake Worth'', walking distance to shops, restaurants, Lake Worth Play House, clubs and more. Biking distance to beach. Minutes to Lake Worth Golf Course, and Palm Beach Par3 course. - Terrific back yard loaded with fruit trees, oranges, Mangoes, etc. Easy, quick move in - No HOA