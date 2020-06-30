All apartments in Lake Park
Find more places like 514 E Redwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Park, FL
/
514 E Redwood Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:28 PM

514 E Redwood Drive

514 East Redwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Park
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

514 East Redwood Drive, Lake Park, FL 33403

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home located on quiet street in Lake Park. This property has been freshly painted throughout. New beautiful vinyl floors in all bedrooms. Ceramic tile in living, dining, and kitchen areas. Large living and dining room areas. Laundry room off dining room with entry to covered carport. New smoke detectors throughout for your safety. Hurricane shutters on site. Completely fenced back yard with brick patios. Auto sprinkler system. Tenants pay all utilities. All adult tenants 18 years of age and older must go to www.myrentalscreening.com for backgroung check. $50.00 per adult. First, last and security deposit required prior to occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 E Redwood Drive have any available units?
514 E Redwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Park, FL.
What amenities does 514 E Redwood Drive have?
Some of 514 E Redwood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 E Redwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
514 E Redwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 E Redwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 514 E Redwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Park.
Does 514 E Redwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 514 E Redwood Drive offers parking.
Does 514 E Redwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 E Redwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 E Redwood Drive have a pool?
No, 514 E Redwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 514 E Redwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 514 E Redwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 514 E Redwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 E Redwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 E Redwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 E Redwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr
Lake Park, FL 33403

Similar Pages

Lake Park 1 BedroomsLake Park 2 Bedrooms
Lake Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Park Apartments with Gyms
Lake Park Apartments with ParkingPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FLJuno Beach, FLJupiter Farms, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLNorth River Shores, FLHighland Beach, FLAtlantis, FL
Roosevelt Gardens, FLHypoluxo, FLBroadview Park, FLPort Salerno, FLRiver Park, FLPalm City, FLThe Acreage, FLHutchinson Island South, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLTequesta, FLWestgate, FLLighthouse Point, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kelsey City

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College