514 E Redwood Drive

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home located on quiet street in Lake Park. This property has been freshly painted throughout. New beautiful vinyl floors in all bedrooms. Ceramic tile in living, dining, and kitchen areas. Large living and dining room areas. Laundry room off dining room with entry to covered carport. New smoke detectors throughout for your safety. Hurricane shutters on site. Completely fenced back yard with brick patios. Auto sprinkler system. Tenants pay all utilities. All adult tenants 18 years of age and older must go to www.myrentalscreening.com for backgroung check. $50.00 per adult. First, last and security deposit required prior to occupancy.