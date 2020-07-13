Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access cats allowed bbq/grill dog grooming area fire pit pool table

Welcome to a new level of living where urban LUXURY and CONVENIENCE meet. Station House is a mid-rise style community that offers all of the modern amenities you want in a home. Our open-style 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans feature 9 to 13-foot Ceilings, gourmet kitchens with designer cabinets, granite countertops with designer tile backsplash, granite islands in kitchen, energy efficient stainless steel appliance package, wood plank flooring, and full-size washer /dryer. At Station House, you can Refresh in our beautiful resort-style Pool with lounge area and summer kitchen, Revive in our state-of-the-art, 24-hour fitness center and Relax in the beautiful open-air patio with wine lounge and fire. Conveniently Located, Station house is just a five-minute walk to Downtown Lake Mary where you can enjoy unique shopping, restaurants, art galleries, a farmers market and more.