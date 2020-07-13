All apartments in Lake Mary
Station House

188 E Crystal Lake Ave · (407) 603-0668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$100 DISCOUNTED RENT ON SELECT UNITS- CALL TODAY- SELF GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!
Location

188 E Crystal Lake Ave, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 318 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Unit 419 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Unit 125 · Avail. now

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 226 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,555

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

Unit 236 · Avail. now

$1,555

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

Unit 332 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Station House.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
cats allowed
bbq/grill
dog grooming area
fire pit
pool table
Welcome to a new level of living where urban LUXURY and CONVENIENCE meet. Station House is a mid-rise style community that offers all of the modern amenities you want in a home. Our open-style 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans feature 9 to 13-foot Ceilings, gourmet kitchens with designer cabinets, granite countertops with designer tile backsplash, granite islands in kitchen, energy efficient stainless steel appliance package, wood plank flooring, and full-size washer /dryer. At Station House, you can Refresh in our beautiful resort-style Pool with lounge area and summer kitchen, Revive in our state-of-the-art, 24-hour fitness center and Relax in the beautiful open-air patio with wine lounge and fire. Conveniently Located, Station house is just a five-minute walk to Downtown Lake Mary where you can enjoy unique shopping, restaurants, art galleries, a farmers market and more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome a maximum of 2 pets per apartment home. We require Pet Damage Insurance. For more information, please call our leasing office.
Parking Details: Other. Garage & Street parking available. Please call for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Station House have any available units?
Station House has 19 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Station House have?
Some of Station House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Station House currently offering any rent specials?
Station House is offering the following rent specials: $100 DISCOUNTED RENT ON SELECT UNITS- CALL TODAY- SELF GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!
Is Station House pet-friendly?
Yes, Station House is pet friendly.
Does Station House offer parking?
Yes, Station House offers parking.
Does Station House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Station House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Station House have a pool?
Yes, Station House has a pool.
Does Station House have accessible units?
No, Station House does not have accessible units.
Does Station House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Station House has units with dishwashers.
Does Station House have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Station House has units with air conditioning.
