Amenities
Welcome to a new level of living where urban LUXURY and CONVENIENCE meet. Station House is a mid-rise style community that offers all of the modern amenities you want in a home. Our open-style 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans feature 9 to 13-foot Ceilings, gourmet kitchens with designer cabinets, granite countertops with designer tile backsplash, granite islands in kitchen, energy efficient stainless steel appliance package, wood plank flooring, and full-size washer /dryer. At Station House, you can Refresh in our beautiful resort-style Pool with lounge area and summer kitchen, Revive in our state-of-the-art, 24-hour fitness center and Relax in the beautiful open-air patio with wine lounge and fire. Conveniently Located, Station house is just a five-minute walk to Downtown Lake Mary where you can enjoy unique shopping, restaurants, art galleries, a farmers market and more.