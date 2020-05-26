All apartments in Lake Mary
Find more places like Fountain Parke.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Mary, FL
/
Fountain Parke
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Fountain Parke

4524 Messina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Mary
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4524 Messina Drive, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3-story Spanish Colonial in Lake Mary, Florida is spacious, with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and 2,100 square feet of living space, this property has room for all your out-of-town guests. The kitchen has beautiful cabinets, and the master bathroom has a separate shower and tub. Central air-conditioning and an attached 2-car garage are included. Outside are a covered front porch and a third-floor balcony. An ELEVATOR is also onsite. Just 2 miles from I-4 access, and about 18 miles from Orlando

(RLNE4606242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fountain Parke have any available units?
Fountain Parke doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does Fountain Parke have?
Some of Fountain Parke's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fountain Parke currently offering any rent specials?
Fountain Parke isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fountain Parke pet-friendly?
Yes, Fountain Parke is pet friendly.
Does Fountain Parke offer parking?
Yes, Fountain Parke does offer parking.
Does Fountain Parke have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fountain Parke offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fountain Parke have a pool?
Yes, Fountain Parke has a pool.
Does Fountain Parke have accessible units?
No, Fountain Parke does not have accessible units.
Does Fountain Parke have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fountain Parke has units with dishwashers.
Does Fountain Parke have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Fountain Parke has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct
Lake Mary, FL 32746

Similar Pages

Lake Mary 1 BedroomsLake Mary 2 Bedrooms
Lake Mary Apartments with BalconyLake Mary Pet Friendly Places
Lake Mary Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FL
DeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College