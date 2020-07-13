All apartments in Lake Mary
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:24 AM

Canterbury Crossings Apartments

318 Monks Ct · (321) 204-1820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

318 Monks Ct, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00145 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit 00309 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 00216 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 860 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Canterbury Crossings Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
accessible
24hr maintenance
At Canterbury Crossings in Lake Mary, FL, you will enjoy the home-like atmosphere of living with no one above or below you and you will appreciate the savings that come from our energy efficient double walled construction. Our single-story, garden-style The Crossings Lake Mary apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer 2 bedroom apartments in Lake Mary near The Shoppes of Lake Mary.\n\nPerhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Canterbury Crossings is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, highways, major Lake Mary employers, and easy access to public transportation.\n\nNot only are our The Crossings Lake Mary apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Canterbury Crossings is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500- based on credit
Move-in Fees: 225
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $275
limit: 2
rent: $16
restrictions: Breed restrictions

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Canterbury Crossings Apartments have any available units?
Canterbury Crossings Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Canterbury Crossings Apartments have?
Some of Canterbury Crossings Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Canterbury Crossings Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Canterbury Crossings Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Canterbury Crossings Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Canterbury Crossings Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Canterbury Crossings Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Canterbury Crossings Apartments offers parking.
Does Canterbury Crossings Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Canterbury Crossings Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Canterbury Crossings Apartments have a pool?
No, Canterbury Crossings Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Canterbury Crossings Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Canterbury Crossings Apartments has accessible units.
Does Canterbury Crossings Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Canterbury Crossings Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Canterbury Crossings Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Canterbury Crossings Apartments has units with air conditioning.

