Canterbury Crossings Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning bathtub oven Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly accessible 24hr maintenance

At Canterbury Crossings in Lake Mary, FL, you will enjoy the home-like atmosphere of living with no one above or below you and you will appreciate the savings that come from our energy efficient double walled construction. Our single-story, garden-style The Crossings Lake Mary apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer 2 bedroom apartments in Lake Mary near The Shoppes of Lake Mary.



Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Canterbury Crossings is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, highways, major Lake Mary employers, and easy access to public transportation.



Not only are our The Crossings Lake Mary apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Canterbury Crossings is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.