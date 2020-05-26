Amenities

750 Sagana Point APT Available 04/25/20 Charming 1 Bed 1 Bath with Office Private Lake View Cottage for rent in Lake Mary, FL - Charming 1 Bed 1 Bath with Office Private Lake View Cottage for rent in Lake Mary, You will feel right at home the moment you step in! Charming living area! Open kitchen! Bedroom and office have BRAND NEW carpets and the bathroom is a nice size. There is also a stack-able washer/dryer with storage space. $55 Flat Fee for Water and Electric monthly. Private backyard highlights a lake view! MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, shopping, restaurants and more. Pets are not allowed per homeowner. Professionally leased by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE APRIL 25TH!!



*** Property does not have cable but WIFI is available and antenna TV ***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4331343)