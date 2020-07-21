All apartments in Lake Mary
641 Samantha Lane
641 Samantha Lane

641 Samantha Lane · No Longer Available
Location

641 Samantha Lane, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Pool Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Pool Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the neighborhood of Manderley! SPACIOUS home features tile flooring throughout. The kitchen has an ample amount of cabinetry, counter space and breakfast bar. GREAT bedrooms. NICE bathrooms. MUST SEE!!! Enjoy your weekends relaxing pool side with family and friends!!! Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 2 Elementary School, Millennium Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Pool care, Lawn care AND Pest control are provided in the rent!!! Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE OCTOBER 11TH!!!

(RLNE3674478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 Samantha Lane have any available units?
641 Samantha Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
Is 641 Samantha Lane currently offering any rent specials?
641 Samantha Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 Samantha Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 641 Samantha Lane is pet friendly.
Does 641 Samantha Lane offer parking?
Yes, 641 Samantha Lane offers parking.
Does 641 Samantha Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 641 Samantha Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 Samantha Lane have a pool?
Yes, 641 Samantha Lane has a pool.
Does 641 Samantha Lane have accessible units?
No, 641 Samantha Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 641 Samantha Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 641 Samantha Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 641 Samantha Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 641 Samantha Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
