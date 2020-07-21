641 Samantha Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Pool Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Pool Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the neighborhood of Manderley! SPACIOUS home features tile flooring throughout. The kitchen has an ample amount of cabinetry, counter space and breakfast bar. GREAT bedrooms. NICE bathrooms. MUST SEE!!! Enjoy your weekends relaxing pool side with family and friends!!! Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 2 Elementary School, Millennium Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Pool care, Lawn care AND Pest control are provided in the rent!!! Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE OCTOBER 11TH!!!



(RLNE3674478)