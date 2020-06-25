All apartments in Lake Mary
Find more places like 4109 Messina Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Mary, FL
/
4109 Messina Drive
Last updated June 23 2019 at 9:46 AM

4109 Messina Drive

4109 Messina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Mary
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4109 Messina Drive, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
GORGEOUS 3 Bedroom, 4.5 Bathroom Townhome for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Gated Community! - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom, 4 1/2 bathroom, 4 floor townhouse for rent in the gated community of Fountain Park in Lake Mary, FL! Great floor plan. First floor is 2 car garage, bedroom and bathroom. Second floor is kitchen with granite counter tops, family room with wood floors, laundry room and half bathroom. Third floor is master bedroom suite and third bedroom plus family bathroom. The fourth floor is a bonus room with full bathroom and two balconies. The unit has a private elevator! Community is very convenient to all shopping, Seminole Walking and Biking Trail, I-4, SR417 and more. Community Clubhouse, pool, putting green, tennis court, and exercise room all available. Water, sewer and trash included in rent.

Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 2 Elementary Schools, Millenium Middle School and Seminole High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE4854044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 Messina Drive have any available units?
4109 Messina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 4109 Messina Drive have?
Some of 4109 Messina Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4109 Messina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4109 Messina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 Messina Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4109 Messina Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4109 Messina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4109 Messina Drive offers parking.
Does 4109 Messina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4109 Messina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 Messina Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4109 Messina Drive has a pool.
Does 4109 Messina Drive have accessible units?
No, 4109 Messina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 Messina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4109 Messina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4109 Messina Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4109 Messina Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Move Cross Country
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave
Lake Mary, FL 32746

Similar Pages

Lake Mary 1 BedroomsLake Mary 2 Bedrooms
Lake Mary Apartments with BalconyLake Mary Pet Friendly Places
Lake Mary Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FL
DeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College