4109 Messina Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking playground pool putting green cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

GORGEOUS 3 Bedroom, 4.5 Bathroom Townhome for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Gated Community! - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom, 4 1/2 bathroom, 4 floor townhouse for rent in the gated community of Fountain Park in Lake Mary, FL! Great floor plan. First floor is 2 car garage, bedroom and bathroom. Second floor is kitchen with granite counter tops, family room with wood floors, laundry room and half bathroom. Third floor is master bedroom suite and third bedroom plus family bathroom. The fourth floor is a bonus room with full bathroom and two balconies. The unit has a private elevator! Community is very convenient to all shopping, Seminole Walking and Biking Trail, I-4, SR417 and more. Community Clubhouse, pool, putting green, tennis court, and exercise room all available. Water, sewer and trash included in rent.



Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 2 Elementary Schools, Millenium Middle School and Seminole High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE4854044)