244 Volterra Way

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage oven

Unit Amenities oven Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Immaculate 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home For Rent in Lake Mary, FL! - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL home in Lake Mary, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you step into the SPACIOUS living area. Kitchen features a double oven, ample amount of cabinetry, counterspace and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Double french doors open up to the office, right off the main entry way. Master suite is OPEN and features a SPACIOUS walk-in master closet. Step upstairs to the large bonus room, with lots of natural light. Bedrooms are a great size with ample amount of closet space. Half bath downstairs. Mud room features a built in stationary, with plenty of storage space. Laundry room features some cabinetry, storage and a laundry tub.



Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants, and more. Zoned for Region 2 Elementary Schools, Millenium Middle School and Sanford High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!



(RLNE4918775)