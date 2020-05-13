All apartments in Lake Mary
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

244 Volterra Way

244 Volterra Way · No Longer Available
Location

244 Volterra Way, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immaculate 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home For Rent in Lake Mary, FL! - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL home in Lake Mary, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you step into the SPACIOUS living area. Kitchen features a double oven, ample amount of cabinetry, counterspace and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Double french doors open up to the office, right off the main entry way. Master suite is OPEN and features a SPACIOUS walk-in master closet. Step upstairs to the large bonus room, with lots of natural light. Bedrooms are a great size with ample amount of closet space. Half bath downstairs. Mud room features a built in stationary, with plenty of storage space. Laundry room features some cabinetry, storage and a laundry tub.

Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants, and more. Zoned for Region 2 Elementary Schools, Millenium Middle School and Sanford High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!

(RLNE4918775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Volterra Way have any available units?
244 Volterra Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 244 Volterra Way have?
Some of 244 Volterra Way's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 Volterra Way currently offering any rent specials?
244 Volterra Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Volterra Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 244 Volterra Way is pet friendly.
Does 244 Volterra Way offer parking?
Yes, 244 Volterra Way offers parking.
Does 244 Volterra Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 Volterra Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Volterra Way have a pool?
No, 244 Volterra Way does not have a pool.
Does 244 Volterra Way have accessible units?
No, 244 Volterra Way does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Volterra Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 244 Volterra Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 244 Volterra Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 244 Volterra Way does not have units with air conditioning.
