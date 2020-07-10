All apartments in Lake Mary
Find more places like 230 Abbot Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Mary, FL
/
230 Abbot Ave
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:51 PM

230 Abbot Ave

230 Abbott Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Mary
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

230 Abbott Avenue, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/06631c7053 ---- Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Perfect location situated on a quite street just blocks from Sunrail station, charming downtown Lake Mary and restaurants. Zoned for A-rated Seminole County Schools with easy access to I-4, SR-417 and downtown Orlando. New roof, AC, water heater, and plumbing. Property also includes a large backyard with established trees with fencing on 3 sides shed for storage. Upgraded tile flooring throughout and newer appliances make this home a must see. Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Blinds Large Backyard Plenty Of Storage Shed For Storage Tile Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Abbot Ave have any available units?
230 Abbot Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
Is 230 Abbot Ave currently offering any rent specials?
230 Abbot Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Abbot Ave pet-friendly?
No, 230 Abbot Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Mary.
Does 230 Abbot Ave offer parking?
No, 230 Abbot Ave does not offer parking.
Does 230 Abbot Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Abbot Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Abbot Ave have a pool?
No, 230 Abbot Ave does not have a pool.
Does 230 Abbot Ave have accessible units?
No, 230 Abbot Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Abbot Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Abbot Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Abbot Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 230 Abbot Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Allure on Parkway
1400 Encore Pl
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter
Lake Mary, FL 32746

Similar Pages

Lake Mary 1 BedroomsLake Mary 2 Bedrooms
Lake Mary 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Mary Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Mary Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FL
DeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College