225 Hanging Moss Cir

Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Pool Home in Lake Mary, FL Huntington Pointe!!!

First floor features all tile, family room, living room, dining room, UPDATED kitchen with granite counters, breakfast nook and half bath. Second floor has master bedroom and bath, three bedrooms, family bath, and laundry room. Screened in pool! MUST SEE!!! The neighborhood features a community pool, basketball court and playground. Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Woodlands Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Lake Mary High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE MAY 7TH!!!



