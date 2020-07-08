All apartments in Lake Mary
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

225 Hanging Moss Cir

225 Hanging Moss Circle · No Longer Available
Location

225 Hanging Moss Circle, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Pool Home in Lake Mary, FL Huntington Pointe!!! - Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Pool Home in Lake Mary, FL Huntington Pointe!!! Welcome home to the peaceful neighborhood in Huntington Pointe!!!
First floor features all tile, family room, living room, dining room, UPDATED kitchen with granite counters, breakfast nook and half bath. Second floor has master bedroom and bath, three bedrooms, family bath, and laundry room. Screened in pool! MUST SEE!!! The neighborhood features a community pool, basketball court and playground. Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Woodlands Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Lake Mary High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE MAY 7TH!!!

(RLNE2597204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Hanging Moss Cir have any available units?
225 Hanging Moss Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 225 Hanging Moss Cir have?
Some of 225 Hanging Moss Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Hanging Moss Cir currently offering any rent specials?
225 Hanging Moss Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Hanging Moss Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 Hanging Moss Cir is pet friendly.
Does 225 Hanging Moss Cir offer parking?
Yes, 225 Hanging Moss Cir offers parking.
Does 225 Hanging Moss Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Hanging Moss Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Hanging Moss Cir have a pool?
Yes, 225 Hanging Moss Cir has a pool.
Does 225 Hanging Moss Cir have accessible units?
No, 225 Hanging Moss Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Hanging Moss Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Hanging Moss Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Hanging Moss Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Hanging Moss Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

