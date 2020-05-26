2120 LOBELIA DRIVE

Amenities

Newer 4 bedroom townhome located in the prestigious Fountain Parke at Lake Mary. AWARD WINNING & HIGHLY DESIRED MILAN FLOORPLAN with OVER 2,000 SQFT, OVER 25K IN MODEL UPGRADES, AND CONSERVATION VIEW OFF BALCONY!! Located within walking distance to Shops, Restaurants, and Medical Facilities. This three story townhome features a flex room, full bath, and garage on the first floor. Formal living room and dining room on second story with dining room opening up to the GOURMET KITCHEN featuring WHITE LEVEL 4 - 42' cabinets and LEVEL 3 GRANITE countertops. All stainless steel appliances included. Engineered HARDWOOD FLOORING throughout 2nd floor. Third level features gorgeous master suite, master bath, as well as two additional bedrooms with a second bath. All bathrooms highlight upgraded TILE and QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS. Located in the highly sought after Seminole County School System. This rental will not last long. Schedule your appointment today!