Home
/
Lake Mary, FL
/
2120 LOBELIA DRIVE
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:54 AM

2120 LOBELIA DRIVE

2120 Lobelia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2120 Lobelia Drive, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer 4 bedroom townhome located in the prestigious Fountain Parke at Lake Mary. AWARD WINNING & HIGHLY DESIRED MILAN FLOORPLAN with OVER 2,000 SQFT, OVER 25K IN MODEL UPGRADES, AND CONSERVATION VIEW OFF BALCONY!! Located within walking distance to Shops, Restaurants, and Medical Facilities. This three story townhome features a flex room, full bath, and garage on the first floor. Formal living room and dining room on second story with dining room opening up to the GOURMET KITCHEN featuring WHITE LEVEL 4 - 42' cabinets and LEVEL 3 GRANITE countertops. All stainless steel appliances included. Engineered HARDWOOD FLOORING throughout 2nd floor. Third level features gorgeous master suite, master bath, as well as two additional bedrooms with a second bath. All bathrooms highlight upgraded TILE and QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS. Located in the highly sought after Seminole County School System. This rental will not last long. Schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 LOBELIA DRIVE have any available units?
2120 LOBELIA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 2120 LOBELIA DRIVE have?
Some of 2120 LOBELIA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 LOBELIA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2120 LOBELIA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 LOBELIA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2120 LOBELIA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Mary.
Does 2120 LOBELIA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2120 LOBELIA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2120 LOBELIA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2120 LOBELIA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 LOBELIA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2120 LOBELIA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2120 LOBELIA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2120 LOBELIA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 LOBELIA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2120 LOBELIA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2120 LOBELIA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2120 LOBELIA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

