1769 Pine Bay Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1769 Pine Bay Dr

1769 Pine Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1769 Pine Bay Drive, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the community of Huntington Pointe! Family Room is open to kitchen w/ vaulted ceiling, archway, tile floors and triple slider opening to over sized, private backyard w/ brick walled fence. Master bedroom features generous walk-in closet. Master bath w/ garden tub, separate shower, his & her vanities and two skylights for added brightness. Secondary bedroom is extremely large (actually two smaller bedrooms were combined) w/ huge (12 x 6) walk-in closet! Home features many decorator niches & arches, is pre-wired for surround sound & has been extended 2 feet across back from builder's original model to add a extra 80 sq. ft, which makes the home more spacious. The neighborhood features a community pool only one block away, basketball courts and a playground. Conveniently located to 417, I-4, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Woodlands Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Lake Mary High School.Professionally leased by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2038448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1769 Pine Bay Dr have any available units?
1769 Pine Bay Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
What amenities does 1769 Pine Bay Dr have?
Some of 1769 Pine Bay Dr's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1769 Pine Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1769 Pine Bay Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1769 Pine Bay Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1769 Pine Bay Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Mary.
Does 1769 Pine Bay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1769 Pine Bay Dr does offer parking.
Does 1769 Pine Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1769 Pine Bay Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1769 Pine Bay Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1769 Pine Bay Dr has a pool.
Does 1769 Pine Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 1769 Pine Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1769 Pine Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1769 Pine Bay Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1769 Pine Bay Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1769 Pine Bay Dr has units with air conditioning.
