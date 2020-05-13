1769 Pine Bay Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court playground pool garage

Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the community of Huntington Pointe! Family Room is open to kitchen w/ vaulted ceiling, archway, tile floors and triple slider opening to over sized, private backyard w/ brick walled fence. Master bedroom features generous walk-in closet. Master bath w/ garden tub, separate shower, his & her vanities and two skylights for added brightness. Secondary bedroom is extremely large (actually two smaller bedrooms were combined) w/ huge (12 x 6) walk-in closet! Home features many decorator niches & arches, is pre-wired for surround sound & has been extended 2 feet across back from builder's original model to add a extra 80 sq. ft, which makes the home more spacious. The neighborhood features a community pool only one block away, basketball courts and a playground. Conveniently located to 417, I-4, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Woodlands Elementary School, Markham Woods Middle School, and Lake Mary High School.Professionally leased by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2038448)