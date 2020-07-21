1173 Patterson Terrace

Amenities

NEW 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom + Loft + Office Space Home For Rent in Lake Mary! - Welcome home to this BRAND NEW luxury home located off of Rinehart Road in Lake Mary. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Custom finishes throughout. SPACIOUS living room covers a majority of the main floor, with a GORGEOUS backyard view and covered lanai. LOVELY kitchen showcases NEW stainless steel appliances and ample amount of cabinetry & counter space, great for entertaining family and friends. Natural light throughout. Master bathroom features a SPACIOUS walk in shower and closet. Step upstairs to the OPEN bonus room/loft area and additional bedrooms. Lawn care is included in rent price!



Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants, I-4 and more. Zoned for Region 2 Elementary Schools, Millenium Middle School and Seminole High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



No Pets Allowed



