All apartments in Lake Mary
Find more places like 1173 Patterson Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Mary, FL
/
1173 Patterson Terrace
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

1173 Patterson Terrace

1173 Patterson Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Mary
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1173 Patterson Ter, Lake Mary, FL 32746
Primera

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NEW 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom + Loft + Office Space Home For Rent in Lake Mary! - Welcome home to this BRAND NEW luxury home located off of Rinehart Road in Lake Mary. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Custom finishes throughout. SPACIOUS living room covers a majority of the main floor, with a GORGEOUS backyard view and covered lanai. LOVELY kitchen showcases NEW stainless steel appliances and ample amount of cabinetry & counter space, great for entertaining family and friends. Natural light throughout. Master bathroom features a SPACIOUS walk in shower and closet. Step upstairs to the OPEN bonus room/loft area and additional bedrooms. Lawn care is included in rent price!

Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants, I-4 and more. Zoned for Region 2 Elementary Schools, Millenium Middle School and Seminole High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5118128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1173 Patterson Terrace have any available units?
1173 Patterson Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Mary, FL.
Is 1173 Patterson Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1173 Patterson Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1173 Patterson Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1173 Patterson Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Mary.
Does 1173 Patterson Terrace offer parking?
No, 1173 Patterson Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1173 Patterson Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1173 Patterson Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1173 Patterson Terrace have a pool?
No, 1173 Patterson Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1173 Patterson Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1173 Patterson Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1173 Patterson Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1173 Patterson Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1173 Patterson Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1173 Patterson Terrace has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Allure on Parkway
1400 Encore Pl
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct
Lake Mary, FL 32746

Similar Pages

Lake Mary 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLake Mary 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lake Mary 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsLake Mary Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Mary Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FL
Oak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLDavenport, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College