1056 PARMA CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage courtyard microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Fountain Parke in Lake Mary is a new luxury town home community in Lake Mary (right off Rinehart Street). The Mediterranean flair of Fountain Parke is undeniable: tile roofs, romantic courtyard entrance areas, earthy terracotta tones, beautiful balconies and flowers all add to the charm of this desirable gated community, located only minutes from I-4, 417, top rated schools, restaurants, shopping and dining of the Lake Mary/Sanford area (including trendy Colonial Town Park and the Seminole Towne Center Mall). This is a 4 bedroom 3 bath, 3 story Brand New Townhome with 2,170 sq ft in living space. Rental Insurance needed!!!!