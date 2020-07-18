All apartments in Lake Mary
Find more places like 1056 PARMA CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Mary, FL
/
1056 PARMA CIRCLE
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:07 PM

1056 PARMA CIRCLE

1056 Parma Circle · (407) 380-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Mary
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1056 Parma Circle, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,325

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2168 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
courtyard
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Fountain Parke in Lake Mary is a new luxury town home community in Lake Mary (right off Rinehart Street). The Mediterranean flair of Fountain Parke is undeniable: tile roofs, romantic courtyard entrance areas, earthy terracotta tones, beautiful balconies and flowers all add to the charm of this desirable gated community, located only minutes from I-4, 417, top rated schools, restaurants, shopping and dining of the Lake Mary/Sanford area (including trendy Colonial Town Park and the Seminole Towne Center Mall). This is a 4 bedroom 3 bath, 3 story Brand New Townhome with 2,170 sq ft in living space. Rental Insurance needed!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1056 PARMA CIRCLE have any available units?
1056 PARMA CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1056 PARMA CIRCLE have?
Some of 1056 PARMA CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1056 PARMA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1056 PARMA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1056 PARMA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1056 PARMA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Mary.
Does 1056 PARMA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1056 PARMA CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1056 PARMA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1056 PARMA CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1056 PARMA CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1056 PARMA CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1056 PARMA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1056 PARMA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1056 PARMA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1056 PARMA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1056 PARMA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1056 PARMA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1056 PARMA CIRCLE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canterbury Crossings Apartments
318 Monks Ct
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Sun Lake
420 Sun Lake Cir
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Allure on Parkway
1400 Encore Pl
Lake Mary, FL 32746

Similar Pages

Lake Mary 1 BedroomsLake Mary 2 Bedrooms
Lake Mary 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Mary Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Mary Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FL
Oak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLDavenport, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity