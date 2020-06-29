Amenities
712 Flatwoods Road Leesburg FL 34748 - Affordable 2/2 home in Leesburg that can be used as a 3/2, No HOA, Quiet Living, Apply Today
-Minimum 600 credit score.
-No felony's or evictions of any kind.
-Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate.
-3 month minimum at current job.
-Rental is independently owned and rented in "AS IS" condition.
-1 week max hold upon lease sign
-1st months rent due at lease signing and security deposit due at move in.
-Each person over 18 needs to fill out/pay a SEPARATE application.
-Applications need to be filled out 100% including attachments.
-Please allow applications to be processed within 1-3 business days.
APPLICATION LINK https://mizz.appfolio.com/listings/
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5621914)