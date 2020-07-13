All apartments in Lake County
6821 Fern Cir
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:40 AM

6821 Fern Cir

6821 Fern Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6821 Fern Circle, Lake County, FL 34748

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
furnished
This is a adorable one bedroom/one bath cottage located in Leesburg. Has a great front porch to relax on. Very comfortable living. Photos do not show, but property is furnished. Call today for your viewing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6821 Fern Cir have any available units?
6821 Fern Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
Is 6821 Fern Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6821 Fern Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6821 Fern Cir pet-friendly?
No, 6821 Fern Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 6821 Fern Cir offer parking?
No, 6821 Fern Cir does not offer parking.
Does 6821 Fern Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6821 Fern Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6821 Fern Cir have a pool?
No, 6821 Fern Cir does not have a pool.
Does 6821 Fern Cir have accessible units?
No, 6821 Fern Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6821 Fern Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 6821 Fern Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6821 Fern Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6821 Fern Cir has units with air conditioning.
