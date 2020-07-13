This is a adorable one bedroom/one bath cottage located in Leesburg. Has a great front porch to relax on. Very comfortable living. Photos do not show, but property is furnished. Call today for your viewing
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6821 Fern Cir have any available units?
6821 Fern Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, FL.
Is 6821 Fern Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6821 Fern Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.