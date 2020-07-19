Rent Calculator
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM
226 Michigan Ave
226 Michigan Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
226 Michigan Avenue, Lake County, FL 34748
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3/2 in Leesburg - 3 bedroom
2 bath
Large fenced in yard
Laminate floors throughout
Available now.
600+ credit score required
$20 additional technology fee per month
Call Shelley 352-314-1510
(RLNE3443970)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 226 Michigan Ave have any available units?
226 Michigan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake County, FL
.
Is 226 Michigan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
226 Michigan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Michigan Ave pet-friendly?
No, 226 Michigan Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lake County
.
Does 226 Michigan Ave offer parking?
No, 226 Michigan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 226 Michigan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 Michigan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Michigan Ave have a pool?
No, 226 Michigan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 226 Michigan Ave have accessible units?
No, 226 Michigan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Michigan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 Michigan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Michigan Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 Michigan Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
