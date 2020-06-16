293 St Thomas Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pool bbq/grill ice maker microwave range

you will fall in love with this luxury vacation rental that is on few steps to the beach... perfect getaway for boaters great canal acces to Ocean and close proximity to reefs on the outskirts of John Pennekamp as well as Rodriguez Key...this property comes with a king size bed in one masterbedroom and two full in the guess bedroom .the kitchen is equipped with everything you need. the patio have a dining area and BBQ grill , TV ,sofa , dominos table , kayak , bikes and pool,you have everything you need for a great vacation.also steps to the water park .