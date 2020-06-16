All apartments in Key Largo
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:06 PM

293 St Thomas Avenue

293 St Thomas Avenue · (561) 360-5198
Location

293 St Thomas Avenue, Key Largo, FL 33037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 1362 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
bbq/grill
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
you will fall in love with this luxury vacation rental that is on few steps to the beach... perfect getaway for boaters great canal acces to Ocean and close proximity to reefs on the outskirts of John Pennekamp as well as Rodriguez Key...this property comes with a king size bed in one masterbedroom and two full in the guess bedroom .the kitchen is equipped with everything you need. the patio have a dining area and BBQ grill , TV ,sofa , dominos table , kayak , bikes and pool,you have everything you need for a great vacation.also steps to the water park .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 293 St Thomas Avenue have any available units?
293 St Thomas Avenue has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 293 St Thomas Avenue have?
Some of 293 St Thomas Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 293 St Thomas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
293 St Thomas Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 293 St Thomas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 293 St Thomas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Largo.
Does 293 St Thomas Avenue offer parking?
No, 293 St Thomas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 293 St Thomas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 293 St Thomas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 293 St Thomas Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 293 St Thomas Avenue has a pool.
Does 293 St Thomas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 293 St Thomas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 293 St Thomas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 293 St Thomas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 293 St Thomas Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 293 St Thomas Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
