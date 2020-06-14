213 Atlantic Boulevard

Amenities

Freshly painted interior and ready for new tenant. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom upstairs unit available for long term rental. Approximately 1,310 sq. ft. living area and located in Port Largo, this multifamily home is like none you have seen before. Extremely clean and completely renovated. Unit B has all stainless steel kitchen appliances, even a gas range. Spacious bedrooms, large living room with tall ceiling, and loft with built in storage space. Quartz counter tops in kitchens and bathrooms - Tiled throughout - Hunter Douglas black out window blinds in all rooms - door blinds for main entrance and living room - New water-saving toilets. Full size washer and dryer available on site. Covered parking. $2650/month includes common area maintenance, monthly exterior fumigation, water, gas and $300