Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:36 AM

213 Atlantic Boulevard

213 Atlantic Boulevard · (786) 302-8007
Location

213 Atlantic Boulevard, Key Largo, FL 33037

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Freshly painted interior and ready for new tenant. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom upstairs unit available for long term rental. Approximately 1,310 sq. ft. living area and located in Port Largo, this multifamily home is like none you have seen before. Extremely clean and completely renovated. Unit B has all stainless steel kitchen appliances, even a gas range. Spacious bedrooms, large living room with tall ceiling, and loft with built in storage space. Quartz counter tops in kitchens and bathrooms - Tiled throughout - Hunter Douglas black out window blinds in all rooms - door blinds for main entrance and living room - New water-saving toilets. Full size washer and dryer available on site. Covered parking. $2650/month includes common area maintenance, monthly exterior fumigation, water, gas and $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Atlantic Boulevard have any available units?
213 Atlantic Boulevard has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 213 Atlantic Boulevard have?
Some of 213 Atlantic Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Atlantic Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
213 Atlantic Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Atlantic Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 213 Atlantic Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Largo.
Does 213 Atlantic Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 213 Atlantic Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 213 Atlantic Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 Atlantic Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Atlantic Boulevard have a pool?
No, 213 Atlantic Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 213 Atlantic Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 213 Atlantic Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Atlantic Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Atlantic Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Atlantic Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Atlantic Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
