Location in Key Largo! Beautiful 3/2 furnished home on a private lot covered by trees, sand and open areas. Fishing dock, paddle and kayaks. Large parking area, front and back of the property. Spacious kitchen, three balconies, large double bedrooms and large patio area. Must see!!! Close to schools and main road. Just minutes away from John PenneKamp State Park, restaurants and shopping areas. Property has a Community Boat Ramp