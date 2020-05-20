789 Crandon Blvd

Amenities

Club Tower I at the Ocean Club. 2 bedroom, 2 full baths. Lush Garden Views. King sized bed in the Master and 2 twin beds in the second bedroom. Brand new washer/dryer and a pull out couch in the living room. Incredible amenities include 4 separate pools for your use, Tennis Center, Spa, Salon, Steam Room, Sauna, Clubhouse plus 24 HR Valet/Concierge & Security. 1 assigned parking space w. free Valet Parking. 2 restaurants with casual, oceanfront and formal dining. Live in true Island Paradise!