Last updated May 20 2020 at 8:27 AM

789 Crandon Blvd

789 Crandon Boulevard · (305) 951-5970
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

789 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Village of Key Biscayne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$5,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
valet service
Club Tower I at the Ocean Club. 2 bedroom, 2 full baths. Lush Garden Views. King sized bed in the Master and 2 twin beds in the second bedroom. Brand new washer/dryer and a pull out couch in the living room. Incredible amenities include 4 separate pools for your use, Tennis Center, Spa, Salon, Steam Room, Sauna, Clubhouse plus 24 HR Valet/Concierge & Security. 1 assigned parking space w. free Valet Parking. 2 restaurants with casual, oceanfront and formal dining. Live in true Island Paradise!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 789 Crandon Blvd have any available units?
789 Crandon Blvd has a unit available for $5,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 789 Crandon Blvd have?
Some of 789 Crandon Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 789 Crandon Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
789 Crandon Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 789 Crandon Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 789 Crandon Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Biscayne.
Does 789 Crandon Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 789 Crandon Blvd does offer parking.
Does 789 Crandon Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 789 Crandon Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 789 Crandon Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 789 Crandon Blvd has a pool.
Does 789 Crandon Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 789 Crandon Blvd has accessible units.
Does 789 Crandon Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 789 Crandon Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 789 Crandon Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 789 Crandon Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
