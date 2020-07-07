All apartments in Key Biscayne
Key Biscayne, FL
524 Ridgewood Rd
Last updated July 7 2020

524 Ridgewood Rd

524 Ridgewood Road · (954) 854-0937
Key Biscayne
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

524 Ridgewood Road, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Village of Key Biscayne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 524 · Avail. now

$11,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Amazing and completely remodeled to the best taste, A must see! This two-story family home offers 5 beds + Office/Den, 4 Baths. Bright & spacious with an open concept, to bring you joy when entertaining guests. Kitchen with all Miele - appliances, 2 refrigerators, custom cabinets, wine cooler, Large Quartz Island. Cedar Iron-staircase. Master Suite includes a Large Built-in Walk-in Closet, a separate room that can be used as a nursery, sitting area, etc. Master bath with separate Bath and Shower. New Roof, top roof ready to build & use with water and electric outlets. Your Backyard is a paradise with a heated Pool, Summer Kitchen, exterior fridge. Outdoor lighting and landscaping in the Garden Area. Located on a quiet street, walking distance to school, beach, shopping, parks, & highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 Ridgewood Rd have any available units?
524 Ridgewood Rd has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 524 Ridgewood Rd have?
Some of 524 Ridgewood Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 Ridgewood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
524 Ridgewood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Ridgewood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 524 Ridgewood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Biscayne.
Does 524 Ridgewood Rd offer parking?
No, 524 Ridgewood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 524 Ridgewood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 524 Ridgewood Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Ridgewood Rd have a pool?
Yes, 524 Ridgewood Rd has a pool.
Does 524 Ridgewood Rd have accessible units?
No, 524 Ridgewood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 524 Ridgewood Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 524 Ridgewood Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 524 Ridgewood Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 524 Ridgewood Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
