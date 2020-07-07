524 Ridgewood Rd

Amenities

Amazing and completely remodeled to the best taste, A must see! This two-story family home offers 5 beds + Office/Den, 4 Baths. Bright & spacious with an open concept, to bring you joy when entertaining guests. Kitchen with all Miele - appliances, 2 refrigerators, custom cabinets, wine cooler, Large Quartz Island. Cedar Iron-staircase. Master Suite includes a Large Built-in Walk-in Closet, a separate room that can be used as a nursery, sitting area, etc. Master bath with separate Bath and Shower. New Roof, top roof ready to build & use with water and electric outlets. Your Backyard is a paradise with a heated Pool, Summer Kitchen, exterior fridge. Outdoor lighting and landscaping in the Garden Area. Located on a quiet street, walking distance to school, beach, shopping, parks, & highways.