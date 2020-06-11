All apartments in Key Biscayne
Find more places like 250 Galen Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Key Biscayne, FL
/
250 Galen Dr
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:33 PM

250 Galen Dr

250 Galen Drive · (786) 972-2426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Key Biscayne
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

250 Galen Drive, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Village of Key Biscayne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 43 · Avail. now

$2,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
Boutique building in a tranquil and tropical setting on idyllic Key Biscayne. Lush garden courtyard, pool and barbecue area, a very short walk to beach with a private entrance and a few minutes to Key Biscayne Elementary. Spacious 2/2 + Den unit with renovated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and bathrooms with new porcelain floors. Tile in the Living, Dining room area and den. Decorative details throughout, lots of natural light and well-maintained.
Convenient location to community center, restaurants, shopping and public library.
Assigned covered parking space and guest parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Galen Dr have any available units?
250 Galen Dr has a unit available for $2,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 250 Galen Dr have?
Some of 250 Galen Dr's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Galen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
250 Galen Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Galen Dr pet-friendly?
No, 250 Galen Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Biscayne.
Does 250 Galen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 250 Galen Dr does offer parking.
Does 250 Galen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 Galen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Galen Dr have a pool?
Yes, 250 Galen Dr has a pool.
Does 250 Galen Dr have accessible units?
No, 250 Galen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Galen Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 Galen Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 250 Galen Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 Galen Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 250 Galen Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Key Biscayne 1 BedroomsKey Biscayne 2 Bedrooms
Key Biscayne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKey Biscayne Apartments with Garage
Key Biscayne Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FLFlorida City, FLRichmond West, FLPinecrest, FL
Miami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLMiami Springs, FLHighland Beach, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity