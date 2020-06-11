250 Galen Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator parking pool bbq/grill guest parking

Boutique building in a tranquil and tropical setting on idyllic Key Biscayne. Lush garden courtyard, pool and barbecue area, a very short walk to beach with a private entrance and a few minutes to Key Biscayne Elementary. Spacious 2/2 + Den unit with renovated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and bathrooms with new porcelain floors. Tile in the Living, Dining room area and den. Decorative details throughout, lots of natural light and well-maintained.

Convenient location to community center, restaurants, shopping and public library.

Assigned covered parking space and guest parking available.