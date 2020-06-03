Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

The Island's newest addition, 101 Sunrise Residences located at 101 Sunrise Dr., Key Biscayne, Florida. An exclusive boutique building with only eleven tailor made units. this particular one is a Penthouse with three bedrooms, three baths plus powder bath. You are the artist of your dreams. Fabulous Terrace to eat outdoors or entertain. Kitchen and closets from Ornare USA. All conceived with the perfect blend of simplicity and sophistication, modern designs where the main focus is you. Enjoy an open floor plan with gourmet kitchen, spacious spaces, modern baths and fabulous terrace. 2 Parkings. Gated Building. Walk to shops, restaurants and beach. Also for Sale.