Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:18 PM

101 Sunrise Dr

101 Sunrise Drive · (786) 277-3480
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Sunrise Drive, Key Biscayne, FL 33149
Village of Key Biscayne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A-402 · Avail. now

$7,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
The Island's newest addition, 101 Sunrise Residences located at 101 Sunrise Dr., Key Biscayne, Florida. An exclusive boutique building with only eleven tailor made units. this particular one is a Penthouse with three bedrooms, three baths plus powder bath. You are the artist of your dreams. Fabulous Terrace to eat outdoors or entertain. Kitchen and closets from Ornare USA. All conceived with the perfect blend of simplicity and sophistication, modern designs where the main focus is you. Enjoy an open floor plan with gourmet kitchen, spacious spaces, modern baths and fabulous terrace. 2 Parkings. Gated Building. Walk to shops, restaurants and beach. Also for Sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Sunrise Dr have any available units?
101 Sunrise Dr has a unit available for $7,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Sunrise Dr have?
Some of 101 Sunrise Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Sunrise Dr currently offering any rent specials?
101 Sunrise Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Sunrise Dr pet-friendly?
No, 101 Sunrise Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key Biscayne.
Does 101 Sunrise Dr offer parking?
Yes, 101 Sunrise Dr does offer parking.
Does 101 Sunrise Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Sunrise Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Sunrise Dr have a pool?
Yes, 101 Sunrise Dr has a pool.
Does 101 Sunrise Dr have accessible units?
No, 101 Sunrise Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Sunrise Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Sunrise Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Sunrise Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Sunrise Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
