Amenities

in unit laundry parking pool bbq/grill guest parking

Roomy 2 master bedroom, 2 1/2 bath corner unit with full size laundry in unit. Located in quiet centrally located community within walking distance of shopping,restaurants,and schools.One reserve parking in front of unit and plenty of guest parking. Pool and BBQ area just across the way for family entertaining. Ideal place to call home! Ready to move in-show with confidence.