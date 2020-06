Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated gym pool

Remarks: APARTAMENT TOTALLY REMODELED INCLUDING CERAMIC TILES NEW WASHER AND DRYER IN SIDE THE APARTMENT NEW KITCHENGABINETS COUNTERS AND FXTURES THIS CONDOMINIUM HAS TWO POOLS AND GYM AVAILABLE FOR OWNERS AND TENANTS THE CONDOMINIUM HAS A PROYECT TO PAIN THE EXTERIOR BUILDINGSiP