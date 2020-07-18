Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kendall West, FL
/
8250 Sw 149TH CT
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8250 Sw 149TH CT
8250 Southwest 149th Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
8250 Southwest 149th Court, Kendall West, FL 33193
Kendale Lakes West
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8250 Sw 149TH CT have any available units?
8250 Sw 149TH CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kendall West, FL
.
Is 8250 Sw 149TH CT currently offering any rent specials?
8250 Sw 149TH CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8250 Sw 149TH CT pet-friendly?
No, 8250 Sw 149TH CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kendall West
.
Does 8250 Sw 149TH CT offer parking?
No, 8250 Sw 149TH CT does not offer parking.
Does 8250 Sw 149TH CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8250 Sw 149TH CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8250 Sw 149TH CT have a pool?
Yes, 8250 Sw 149TH CT has a pool.
Does 8250 Sw 149TH CT have accessible units?
No, 8250 Sw 149TH CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8250 Sw 149TH CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8250 Sw 149TH CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8250 Sw 149TH CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8250 Sw 149TH CT does not have units with air conditioning.
