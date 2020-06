Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Clean and cozy 2/2 condo in Kendale Lakes, completely updated unit and never rented before, features brand new kitchen cabinets and countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet in master bedroom, new bathrooms, open balcony. Washer and Dryer in unit for your convenience, safe and quiet community close to excellent schools and just minutes away from Walmart, Target, Baptist Hospital, shopping centers and restaurants, great location! No pets allowed.